Apple roughly doubled its business in India last quarter: Tim Cook

Apple’s business in India has roughly doubled in the October-December 2020 quarter compared to a year ago, according to Apple CEO Tim Cook.

Cook, in response to questions related to India during the company’s Q1 2021 earnings call, said, “This is particularly the case in some of the emerging markets where we’re proud of how we’ve done... If you take India for example, we doubled our business last quarter compared to a year ago but our absolute level of business there is still quite low relative to the size of the opportunity.”

Overall, Apple’s global revenue reached an all-time high of $111.4 billion during the quarter.

“India is one of those, where our share is quite low, it did improve from the year ago quarter, our business roughly doubled over that period of time, so we feel very good about the trajectory,” he said.

The Apple CEO further shared details on what has worked for the tech giant in India and its plans for the country. Apple opened its first online Apple Store in India in September 2020 to offer “Apple’s full range of products and support directly to customers across the country for the first time.”.

“We are doing a number of things in the area, we put the online store there for example, and last quarter was the full first quarter of the online store and that has gotten a great reaction to it and has helped us achieve the results that we got to last quarter,” Cook said.

The company is also looking to open retail stores in the country in the future.

“We are also going in there with retail stores in the future and so we look to that to be another great initiative, and we continue to develop the channel as well,” Cook added.

The growth has been corroborated by various market reports. Apple’s smartphone shipments witnessed significant growth in India during the festive quarter.

According to CyberMedia Research, Apple’s shipments grew by 67 per cent YoY in Q3 2020, recording highest quarterly shipments on the back of the good demand for iPhone SE 2020 and iPhone 11.

Apple is on track to have its best year in India following the launch of its latest flagship smartphone, the iPhone 12 series which will further strengthen its position this quarter, according to Counterpoint.