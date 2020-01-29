Apple sees double-digit growth in India in Q1

Apple has reported double-digit growth in India between October and December 2019.

"We had double-digit growth in many developed markets, including the United States (US), the United Kingdom (UK), France, and Singapore, and also grew double digits in emerging markets led by strong performances in Brazil, mainland China, India, Thailand, and Turkey,” Tim Cook, CEO, Apple Inc said while announcing the first quarter numbers.

Overall, Apple’s revenue was up 9 per cent to $91.8 billion, which beat its own guidance.

On iPhone; revenue in the December quarter was $56 billion up by 8 per cent over a year ago, thanks to the exceptional demand for the iPhone 11, iPhone 11 Pro, and iPhone 11 Pro Max. In fact, iPhone 11 was the top-selling model every week during the December quarter.

"Mac and iPad generated $7.2 billion and $6 billion in revenue respectively, and the high level of customer satisfaction and loyalty for both products drove the active installed base of both Mac and iPad to new records in all geographic segments," Cook said



"For iPad, we saw growth in key emerging markets like Mexico, India, Turkey, Poland, Thailand, Malaysia, the Philippines, and Vietnam,” he added.

This is a change from last year when Apple was seeing a steady decline in iPhone sales globally and India was no exception. But sharper focus on India market has started to show results in other products-Macs, Apple Watch and Airpods.

Apple has started focussing on the Indian market with special pricing, promotions and e-commerce push. In the quarter ended in June 2019, Apple had said that it has bounced back to growth in India. “In emerging markets, we returned to growth in mainland China, grew strong double digits in India and in Brazil, and we set new Q3 records in Thailand, Vietnam and the Philippines," Cook had said during the earnings call after the third quarter.