Apple shares list of products to be kept at a safe distance from medical devices

‘Why limit creativity to words’
Leo Burnett’s Dheeraj Sinha on the new tech-and-data enabled solutions offered by the ad agency
Apple has shared a list of Apple products that are to be kept away at a safe distance from medical devices such as pacemakers.
This is as many consumer-electronic devices contain magnets or components and radios that emit electromagnetic fields that can interfere with certain medical devices.
“Under certain conditions, magnets and electromagnetic fields might interfere with medical devices. For example, implanted pacemakers and defibrillators might contain sensors that respond to magnets and radios when in close contact,” Apple explained in a support document.
“To avoid any potential interactions with these types of medical devices, keep your Apple product a safe distance away from your medical device (more than 6 inches / 15 cm apart or more than 12 inches / 30 cm apart if wirelessly charging). Consult with your physician and your device manufacturer for specific guidelines,” it said.
For users who suspect that their Apple product is interfering with their medical device, the tech giant has advised them to stop using the Apple product and consult their physician and their medical device manufacturer.
These Apple products contain magnets and are to be kept at a safe distance away from the user’s medical device:
This includes AirPods and Charging Case, AirPods and Wireless Charging Case, AirPods Pro and Wireless Charging Case and AirPods Max and Smart Case.
Apple Watch and accessories including Watch bands with magnets and magnetic charging accessories have been included in the list along with products such as HomePod and HomePod mini.
iPad and accessories along with certain iPhones also contain magnets. This includes iPad, iPad mini, iPad Air, iPad Pro, iPad Smart Covers and Smart Folios. iPad Smart Keyboard and Smart Keyboard Folio, Magic Keyboard for iPad, iPhone 12 models and MagSafe accessories.
Mac and accessories such as Mac mini, Mac Pro, MacBook Air, MacBook Pro and iMac also made the list.
Other products include Apple Pro Display XDR, Beats Flex, Beats X, PowerBeats Pro and UrBeats3.
Get more of your favourite news delivered to your inbox
Leo Burnett’s Dheeraj Sinha on the new tech-and-data enabled solutions offered by the ad agency
Ronaldo shook the world of branding when he moved two bottles of Coke for water; how will the action impact ...
The pandemic toll on the mental health of children, including instances of PTSD, has received too little ...
Covid-19 reminds us yet again why we cannot afford to ignore rural healthcare
Part-ownership of realty, US stocks, vehicles, equipment, et al, is possible, but there are drawbacks too
Besides macro indicators, weakening rupee and heating up WTI crude oil need a close watch
A fresh rise is still possible with strong supports at 91.50 and 91.20 on the dollar index
Fixed deposits in a company/NBFC are unsecured borrowings
On this day in 1936, the first practical helicopter, the Focke-Wulf FW 61, took its first flight piloted by ...
Not everyone is amused by satire, as recent attacks on cartoonists indicate. But the humorists stress that ...
Local tour operators go the distance to offer the comfort and cuisine of home for Indian travellers who seek ...
For a month this summer, songwriter-guitarist Bruce Lee Mani composed, recorded and released a song every day
Ronaldo shook the world of branding when he moved two bottles of Coke for water; how will the action impact ...
Leo Burnett’s Dheeraj Sinha on the new tech-and-data enabled solutions offered by the ad agency
In the age of social media and content marketing, telling captivating brand stories is an essential art
The sombre note that shadowed advertising in the last two months has lifted going by the cheerier campaigns ...
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...