Apple shares list of products to be kept at a safe distance from medical devices

Apple has shared a list of Apple products that are to be kept away at a safe distance from medical devices such as pacemakers.

This is as many consumer-electronic devices contain magnets or components and radios that emit electromagnetic fields that can interfere with certain medical devices.

“Under certain conditions, magnets and electromagnetic fields might interfere with medical devices. For example, implanted pacemakers and defibrillators might contain sensors that respond to magnets and radios when in close contact,” Apple explained in a support document.

“To avoid any potential interactions with these types of medical devices, keep your Apple product a safe distance away from your medical device (more than 6 inches / 15 cm apart or more than 12 inches / 30 cm apart if wirelessly charging). Consult with your physician and your device manufacturer for specific guidelines,” it said.

For users who suspect that their Apple product is interfering with their medical device, the tech giant has advised them to stop using the Apple product and consult their physician and their medical device manufacturer.

These Apple products contain magnets and are to be kept at a safe distance away from the user’s medical device:

This includes AirPods and Charging Case, AirPods and Wireless Charging Case, AirPods Pro and Wireless Charging Case and AirPods Max and Smart Case.

Apple Watch and accessories including Watch bands with magnets and magnetic charging accessories have been included in the list along with products such as HomePod and HomePod mini.

iPad and accessories along with certain iPhones also contain magnets. This includes iPad, iPad mini, iPad Air, iPad Pro, iPad Smart Covers and Smart Folios. iPad Smart Keyboard and Smart Keyboard Folio, Magic Keyboard for iPad, iPhone 12 models and MagSafe accessories.

Mac and accessories such as Mac mini, Mac Pro, MacBook Air, MacBook Pro and iMac also made the list.

Other products include Apple Pro Display XDR, Beats Flex, Beats X, PowerBeats Pro and UrBeats3.