Apple has announced that it will be putting a stop to the popular weather app “Dark Sky” from January 1, 2023.

Earlier, the app powered by Apple was taken down from the App store in September last year. For those still using it, the app is supposedly to stop working now.

Apple acquired Dark Sky in March 2020, and has integrated several of the app’s features into the preinstalled Weather app on the iPhone, iPad, and Mac. Earlier in December, Apple shared a support document where Dark Sky app users can replace it with the Weather app, which offers “hyperlocal” forecasts, including next-hour precipitation, hourly forecasts for the next 10 days, high-resolution radar maps, and severe weather notifications.

Users are needed to have iOS 16, iPadOS 16, or macOS Ventura to use Dark Sky features in the Weather App. Some of the of the features are currently available in select countries.