Apple Maps introduced a feature that provides parking options and availability around a destination point. Apple Maps and SpotHero, a digital parking platform, have partnered together to help users across US and Canada to get parking information across 8,000 locations.

SpotHero is a Chicago-based company founded in 2011. SpotHero brings drivers around 300 cities, across North America, and provides over thousand parking spaces.

To access the feature, iPhone and Mac users can search for a destination on the Apple Maps app, and select “More” and “Parking.” Users will then be directed to the SpotHero site without existing Apple Maps. Users can then look for nearby parking spots and reserve a space using SpotHero’s secure payment options. SpotHero also has filters like date and time, parking zones with EV charging, valet services and more.