Apple starts making iPhone 11 in India

MGNREGA: A welcome salve in pandemic times
In Himachal Pradesh, the scheme comes as a breather to those who lost their jobs
US technology giant Apple has started manufacturing iPhone 11 at Foxconn’s facility in Tamil Nadu, according to official sources. This is the fifth model of iPhone which Apple has started manufacturing in the country.
“2020 - iPhone 11, 2019 - iPhone 7 & XR, 2018 - iPhone 6S, 2017 - iPhone SE. This chronology is a statement in itself as to how @narendramodi govt. has developed the mobile phone manufacturing ecosystem in India.
It’s only a humble beginning,” Telecom and IT minister Ravi Shankar Prasad said in a tweet.
An Electronics and IT Ministry official said “Apple’s latest iPhone is now getting manufactured from India”.
According to industry sources aware of the development told PTI that “Foxconn has been assembling iPhone 11 at the Sriperumbudur facility for a few months and the devices were available in the market from last month. Foxconn also makes the XR for Apple. Wistron makes iPhone 7.”
Apple and Foxccon did not comment on the matter.
According to Counterpoint research, Apple leads ultra-premium smartphone segment -- devices priced above ₹45,000 a unit, driven by iPhone 11 shipments in the second quarter of 2020.
The iPhone 11 is available in India at starting price of around ₹68,000 a unit.
“The indian market compared to the world market is about 5-5.5 per cent. So, necessarily for the companies to avail of the product link incentive scheme, global companies Apple, Samsung, Oppo, Vivo, Xiaomi etc will be exporting in a very large volume and value from India,” mobile devices industry body ICEA chairman Pankaj Mohindroo said.
In Himachal Pradesh, the scheme comes as a breather to those who lost their jobs
Covid disrupts lives of young women from North-East who’ve had to leave their jobs and go back home
Its relevance going forward is a million dollar question
Maserati starts out on its EV journey with the Ghibli. Can the new Hybrid change its fortunes?
Investors can choose from various schemes, based on their risk profile and life stage. The schemes invest in a ...
The NFRA found that there was deficiency in Sen’s direction, supervision, and review of the various facets of ...
Yes, if you are patient for the fruits and have the resources to weed out issues
Paying tax on interest on receipt basis, rather than on accrual, can help
Hygiene is the watchword at offices and factories, schools, gyms, hotels, multiplexes et al, as commercial ...
Schevaran pioneered the local manufacturing of world-class cleaning and hygiene products long before the ...
Home care for mild or asymptomatic Covid-19 cases reduces the load on hospitals, but they must be monitored ...
For the last 10 years, Mumbai’s Kashish Queer Film Festival has been helming cinematic dialogue on alternative ...
If there was one industry that was written off when the Covid-19 crisis began, it was the events industry.
Ask any marketer for her list of challenges today, and one point inevitably comes up — how do I drive growth ...
Every cricket lover knows NatWest, thanks to the keenly followed One Day International series. In a move that ...
Work from home, workout from home and study from home are fuelling a boom in audio products
Covid-19 has dealt a cruel blow to over two lakh seafarers and their families, by disrupting shipping ...
The Centre’s moves to step up loan delivery to MSMEs and relax repayment terms may not be enough. Reverse ...
Pune district has over 1.3 lakh registered MSMEs and 650-700 large-scale units. Together, they employ 17 lakh ...
Done in by the coronavirus-induced lockdown, restaurants, travel agencies and small businesses have shut shop, ...