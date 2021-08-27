Apple strikes App Store deal with small developers as it waits for ‘Fortnite’ ruling

A 200-year-old technology returns to aid EV adoption
How ‘switched reluctance motors’ are being brought back, mainly to advance electric mobility
Apple Inc on Thursday agreed to loosen App Store restrictions on small developers, striking a deal in a class-action lawsuit as the iPhone maker awaits a ruling by the same judge in a separate App Store dispute brought by the developer behind “Fortnite”.
The deal includes changes in how all developers can communicate with customers, an issue highlighted by the judge herself in the “Fortnite” case.
A group of smaller software developers brought the lawsuit in 2019 , alleging that Apple broke antitrust laws with practices such as charging commissions of up to 30 per cent. The Cupertino, California-based company said it has reached a proposed settlement that covers US developers that made $1 million a year or less under which the developers release all claims that Apple’s commissions were too high.
Apple is waiting for a decision in the much higher-profile antitrust case filed by “Fortnite” creator Epic Games. The proposed settlement on Thursday will need approval from Judge Yvonne Gonzalez Rogers of the US District Court for the Northern District of California, who is expected to hand down a decision in the Epic case.
As part of the Thursday deal, Apple said it will make changes to the App Store, including extending for three years a change made last year that lowers commissions for smaller developers to 15 per cent.
Developers have long been able to take other forms of payment outside of their apps to avoid commissions to Apple, and some, like Netflix eschew Apple’s in-app payment system.
But Apple maintains strict rules against developers using contact information gleaned from customers who sign up via theApp Store to later tell those customers about alternative payment methods, which are often priced lower because they do not require fees to Apple.
Smaller developers without Netflix’s name recognition have long objected that Apple’s restrictions prevented them from establishing direct billing relationships with customers.
During the Epic-Apple trial in May, Gonzalez Rogers had criticised Apple’s rules, even though Epic had not made them a centerpiece of its case.
“Apple’s hiding of that information in a way that is not directly reflected to the consumer seems to be anticompetitive,” she said.
Apple said the changes will apply to all developers globally, not just the class of smaller developers in the United States covered directly by the settlement. The company will also create a $100 million assistance fund for small developers.
Steve Berman, Managing Partner of Hagens Berman, which represented the developers in the case, said the settlement would bring “meaningful improvements.”
How ‘switched reluctance motors’ are being brought back, mainly to advance electric mobility
No matter how desirable financial inclusion is, banks are not going to lend to small-ticket, first-time ...
From poor applicability of policy to lack of quality manpower and capital, problems plaguing them are manifold ...
India hardly has any ‘low-cost’ airline, there are only ‘low-fare’ ones
As the housing market emerges from Covid, three trends are driving housing finance companies. Here’s what ...
Since profit-booking can emerge at higher levels, investors must tread with caution in the week ahead
Good dividend yield, robust balance sheet and business stability make it a good investment
Planning for a date with debt? Here are some tips to avoid the pitfalls and hit a home run
The industry has responded to the pandemic in creative ways and, in the bargain, gained a new audience as well ...
Taking a break on Mondays may not only drive away the blues but cultivate creativity
What if Peggy Carter was Captain Carter? What if Iron Man was a zombie unleashing mayhem? The show creator of ...
There was method to the machismo displayed by Indian cricketers in the recent win over England
The new elder is confident and stylish. However, only a few forward-looking brands are projecting this image
How the pandemic has shaped our buying of consumer goods such as biscuits and shampoo
Adman Ramesh Narayan talks about the fruitful years he spent in the industry in his book
A pick of the ads opening the festive season this year
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...