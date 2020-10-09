Apple sued over alleged mobile game monopoly for Arcade

BMW Motorrad launches 2020 G 310 R and G 310 GS
New avatar of the twins is BS6-compliant, gets new features and lower prices
Apple Inc was accused in a lawsuit of monopolising the mobile game market by keeping competitors in the subscription gaming services market off the iPhone. The practice results in higher prices and fewer choices for gamers who subscribe to Apple Arcade, according to the complaint filed on Thursday in federal court in San Jose, California. Subscribers to the service download games that can be played on their various Apple devices.
AppleS App store rules have kept Microsoft Corp., Google and Facebook Inc., all big players in the mobile game market, off the iPhone app store after it launched the service last year, according to John Pistacchio of New Jersey, an Apple Arcade subscriber who says he’s been forced to pay supra-competitive prices due to the company’s anti-competitive conduct.
Apple blocked the competing services for a number of reasons, including because they stream games directly from the Internet versus being installed on the iPhones themselves. Apple has also blocked individual apps from offering access to multiple games, which meant launching the rival services on the iPhone is essentially impossible.
In September, Apple eased its restrictions on third-party gaming services, allowing such applications if they fulfill complex requirements.
Pistacchio is seeking to represent other Apple Arcade subscribers in the proposed class-action lawsuit. By unlawfully foreclosing competition, Apple has eliminated consumer choice, stymied innovation, and reduced quality of service, he said in the complaint.
Apple didn’’t immediately respond to a request for comment.
New avatar of the twins is BS6-compliant, gets new features and lower prices
Built to a plan, this midsize motorcycle tries to deliver more features, bang for the buck, and packs as much ...
WFH lacks the co-action effect — improved showing in the midst of colleagues
Vibrant circular display, easily changeable bands, among other useful features of Xiaomi’s smartwatch
The Income Tax Department wants to track foreign currency remittances made by individuals by imposing TCS.
₹1191 • HDFC Bank S1S2R1R2COMMENT 1175116012051220 Near-term stance is bullish for the stock. Make use of ...
Investors with a short-term perspective can buy the stock of Cipla at current levels. The stock jumped 4.8 per ...
Margins adjusted for one-offs expand sequentially, but sustainability is key
A tribute to Eddie Van Halen whose raw punch-in-the-gut guitar riffs stood gloriously up to the ravages of ...
A controversial member of spiritual guru Rajneesh’s commune, Ma Anand Sheela opens up about her past in a new ...
An Indian single malt whisky has been judged the third best in the world. Here’s why
A writ petition in the Supreme Court argues that animals have legal entitlements. A look at the Constitution ...
Mullen Lowe Lintas Group offers a toolkit for brands to navigate Covid-19
Emotion AI is helping brands get truer customer feedback, but it has its pluses and minuses
Festive pushIt’s that time of year again. There may be general gloom, but brands are trying to shake it off ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...
The countrywide lockdown from March last week impacted both producers and processors badly. As demand from ...