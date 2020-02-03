‘Apple supplier Wistron to assemble key iPhone parts in new India plant’

Tencent leads ₹107-crore Series A round in Doubtnut
Tencent has led a ₹107-crore ($15 million) Series A round of investment in Doubtnut, an instant doubt clearing ...
Taiwan’s Wistron Corp plans to assemble printed circuit boards (PCBs) for iPhones at its new plant in southern India, said two sources, highlighting Apple Inc’s push to expand manufacturing in the world’s second-biggest smartphone market.
The local assembly of PCBs by Wistron’s India unit will be a first for the contract manufacturer, which began making Apple’s low-priced SE model in Bengaluru in 2017. It currently assembles the 6S and 7 iPhone models there as well. Once assembled, or populated with components, PCBs account for about half the cost of a smartphone.
Wistron’s second iPhone plant, around 65 km from Bengaluru, is expected to become operational by April, said the sources, adding that it will make iPhone 7 and 8 models, some of which will be exported. The facility will be capable of producing up to 8 million smartphones annually, they said.
The plan is part of Wistron’s ₹30-billion ($422.12 million) investment proposal submitted to the Karnataka government in 2018.
The deepening of PCB assembly in India will help California-based Apple save on import taxes on smartphone components, levied by Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s government to boost local manufacturing and create new jobs.
On Saturday, the Budget said it will begin taxing imports of populated PCBs at a higher 20 per cent, from the previous rate of 10 per cent, from April.
Tencent has led a ₹107-crore ($15 million) Series A round of investment in Doubtnut, an instant doubt clearing ...
Park+, which aims to digitise parking across the country, has raised about ₹78 crore ($11 million) in a round ...
Start-up has developed a ‘school-in-a-box’ solution to improve learning outcomes
PetKonnect offers facilities from bloodbank to animal ambulance
The purpose of insurance is to mitigate risks that individuals and companies face. This objective has never ...
Silver contract for March ended flat last week, while gold futures for April rose 1.8%
Weak demand and excess supply in the market to affect prices; slowdown in auto industry, the largest consumer, ...
For taxpayers: A dampener mostly; some relief tooThe proposed new tax regime may not be worth it for many ...
Can the AAP government’s focus on education, health, water and electricity triumph over identity politics in ...
Makeshift libraries, book-reading sessions and simple lessons keep the young ones engaged while their parents ...
On this day in 1884, the first Volume (A to Ant) of the definitive Oxford English Dictionary was published.
Flowering gardens have long inspired Indian culture, mythology, literature and art
The big P-word — privacy — and other dominating consumer themes from the global stage of innovation
Celebrating the many shades of blue, which is the colour of 2020
Four Seasons’s Envoy programme gives a new spin to the concept by choosing content over followers
Which advertising campaigns stood out and why
Shutdowns in India in 2019 are estimated to have led to a loss of over $1.3 billion. Forum Gandhi reports on ...
Small traders of farm produce took a big hit with disruption in online bill processing
Type of shutdownOf the 381 internet shutdowns recorded between January 2012 and January 4, 2020, 236 were ...
The protests over CAA-NRC-NPR have acted as a trigger, uniting youth across religious beliefs and communities ...