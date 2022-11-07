Apple is working on its Hey Siri command voice assistant, planning to drop ‘Hey.’ This change would mean that users would need to say ‘Siri’ followed by a command to activate the smart assistant, The Verge report revealed. The report was shared by Bloomberg’s Mark Gurman.

According to reports, the company has been working on this feature for several months, and it is expected to launch in 2023 or 2024. The Verge said that switching to a single wake phrase would help Siri compete with Amazon’s Alexa. Gurman said that this technical change requires a significant amount of AI training and underlying engineering work.

According to Gurman, Apple may also integrate Siri into third-party apps and services and increase its ability to comprehend and process user requests. The Verge noted that the company recently tweaked the voice assistant by adding a new voice recorded by an LGBTQ+ community member and introducing a new Siri activation sound.

