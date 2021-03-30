Apple to expand its Independent Repair Provider programme to over 200 countries including India

Apple is expanding its Independent Repair Provider programme to over 200 countries this year.

The programme, launched in 2019, “enables repair providers of all sizes access to genuine Apple parts, tools, repair manuals, and diagnostics to offer safe and reliable repairs for Apple products,” it said.

The scheme was expanded to Europe and Canada last year. The tech giant is now planning to make it available in “nearly every country where Apple products are sold.”

There are currently over 1,500 Independent Repair Provider locations serving customers across the US, Canada, and Europe, it said.

Repair providers who apply for the programme and qualify will receive access to “free training from Apple and the same genuine parts, tools, repair manuals, and diagnostics as Apple Authorizsd Service Providers (AASPs) and Apple Store locations.”

Beginning later this week, the applications will open for interested repair providers in over 30 countries and regions including India.

Repair providers in other countries can apply for the programme later this year, Apple said.

“To qualify for the new programme, businesses need to have an Apple-certified technician who can perform the repairs,” Apple had said in a previous release.