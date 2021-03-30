Apple to expand its Independent Repair Provider programme to over 200 countries including India

Bonjour, new guests from small-town India
Puneet Dhawan of Accor is brimming with ideas on ways to revive the hospitality sector
Apple is expanding its Independent Repair Provider programme to over 200 countries this year.
The programme, launched in 2019, “enables repair providers of all sizes access to genuine Apple parts, tools, repair manuals, and diagnostics to offer safe and reliable repairs for Apple products,” it said.
The scheme was expanded to Europe and Canada last year. The tech giant is now planning to make it available in “nearly every country where Apple products are sold.”
There are currently over 1,500 Independent Repair Provider locations serving customers across the US, Canada, and Europe, it said.
Repair providers who apply for the programme and qualify will receive access to “free training from Apple and the same genuine parts, tools, repair manuals, and diagnostics as Apple Authorizsd Service Providers (AASPs) and Apple Store locations.”
Beginning later this week, the applications will open for interested repair providers in over 30 countries and regions including India.
Repair providers in other countries can apply for the programme later this year, Apple said.
“To qualify for the new programme, businesses need to have an Apple-certified technician who can perform the repairs,” Apple had said in a previous release.
Puneet Dhawan of Accor is brimming with ideas on ways to revive the hospitality sector
Citroen’s first vehicle sports a novel design and European interiors. It is also meant to be as comfortable as ...
The pandemic is only the tip of the iceberg that the country’s cash-poor airlines — both regional and national ...
The government is yet to specify the framework of its recently announced old vehicle scrappage policy
Assessing these parameters is as important as evaluating the financials, earnings potential and valuation of a ...
Both the Sensex and the Nifty 50 bounced back on Friday, but face a hurdle now
Direct Remittance can be a handy tool for investors to get same-day NAV
Many jargons used by insurance firms, agents often hide the sub-par nature of the real benefit
The emergence of a substantive number of educated and professional Muslims has contributed to the small ...
Mah Laqa Bai, poet, dancer and advisor to the Nizams, made unmatched contributions to Hyderabad’s literature ...
There are very many seagulls in Elsewhere. Not very surprising, as this is a seaside resort! So when I step ...
It was the birthday of Reginald Kenneth Dwight, better known in the world of entertainment as Elton John, on ...
The future of privacy on the web is being remodelled with the removal of third-party cookies. How are brands ...
They make great points, but why do we feel they are not real but scripted?
Ways in which ad tech can build better, respect privacy
The season change has been heralded by a breeze of campaigns promising to deliver coolness. The news from IPL ...
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...