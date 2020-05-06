Apple to host its annual Worldwide Developers Conference online for free

Apple on Tuesday announced that it will host its annual Worldwide Developers Conference virtually.

The tech event slated to begin on June 22 will be held online on the Apple Developer app and on the Apple Developer website. Developers can participate in the 31st WWDC20 for free.

The event will talk about future developments in iOS, iPadOS, macOS, tvOS, and watchOS. Developers will be able to learn from Apple engineers around the globe.

“WWDC20 will be our biggest yet, bringing together our global developer community of more than 23 million in an unprecedented way for a week in June to learn about the future of Apple platforms,” said Phil Schiller, Apple’s senior vice president of Worldwide Marketing. “We can’t wait to meet online in June with the global developer community and share with them all of the new tools we’ve been working on to help them create even more incredible apps and services. We look forward to sharing more details about WWDC20 with everyone as we get closer to this exciting event.”

The company also announced a Swift Student Challenge where developers can participate by creating their own Swift playground app for iPad and Mac.

“Students are an integral part of the Apple developer community, and last year WWDC saw attendance from more than 350 student developers spanning 37 different countries,” said Craig Federighi, Apple’s senior vice president of Software Engineering. “As we look forward to WWDC20, although our gathering will be virtual this year, we want to recognise and celebrate the creative contributions of our young developers from around the world. We can’t wait to see this next generation of innovative thinkers turn their ideas into a reality through the Swift Student Challenge.”

Student developers from across the globs can submit their entry for the Swift Student Challenge by creating an interactive scene in a Swift playground that can be experienced within three minutes. Deadline for submission is 11:59 pm PDT on May 17.

Apple will provide additional WWDC20 program information on the Apple Developer app including keynote and Platforms State of the Union details, session and lab schedules, and more in June. Information will also be made available on the Apple Developer website and by email.