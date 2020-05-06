Apple to host its annual Worldwide Developers Conference online for free

Are we ready for the ‘New Normal’ workforce?
It’s time now for companies to have a Chief Wellness Officer in the executive committee
Apple on Tuesday announced that it will host its annual Worldwide Developers Conference virtually.
The tech event slated to begin on June 22 will be held online on the Apple Developer app and on the Apple Developer website. Developers can participate in the 31st WWDC20 for free.
The event will talk about future developments in iOS, iPadOS, macOS, tvOS, and watchOS. Developers will be able to learn from Apple engineers around the globe.
“WWDC20 will be our biggest yet, bringing together our global developer community of more than 23 million in an unprecedented way for a week in June to learn about the future of Apple platforms,” said Phil Schiller, Apple’s senior vice president of Worldwide Marketing. “We can’t wait to meet online in June with the global developer community and share with them all of the new tools we’ve been working on to help them create even more incredible apps and services. We look forward to sharing more details about WWDC20 with everyone as we get closer to this exciting event.”
The company also announced a Swift Student Challenge where developers can participate by creating their own Swift playground app for iPad and Mac.
“Students are an integral part of the Apple developer community, and last year WWDC saw attendance from more than 350 student developers spanning 37 different countries,” said Craig Federighi, Apple’s senior vice president of Software Engineering. “As we look forward to WWDC20, although our gathering will be virtual this year, we want to recognise and celebrate the creative contributions of our young developers from around the world. We can’t wait to see this next generation of innovative thinkers turn their ideas into a reality through the Swift Student Challenge.”
Student developers from across the globs can submit their entry for the Swift Student Challenge by creating an interactive scene in a Swift playground that can be experienced within three minutes. Deadline for submission is 11:59 pm PDT on May 17.
Apple will provide additional WWDC20 program information on the Apple Developer app including keynote and Platforms State of the Union details, session and lab schedules, and more in June. Information will also be made available on the Apple Developer website and by email.
It’s time now for companies to have a Chief Wellness Officer in the executive committee
A one-man mission invokes Gandhian principles to make renewable power a household agenda. Preeti Mehra reports
How ACs should ideally be run during the pandemic
Some government schools in Maharashtra are sending online activities to children through WhatsApp and other ...
Go for an insurance cover without sub-limits or co-pay. If you are in your 40s and are buying a floater policy ...
While the procedure is fairly simple, the other nuances of pricing, return and mark-to-market are rather ...
Given below are supports and resistances for Nifty 50 futures and seven key stocks that can help in your ...
Investors with a short-term perspective can sell the stock of Voltas at current levels. The stock has been in ...
The arresting and haunting tale of trauma in the aftermath of the Sri Lankan civil war has been told ...
Stay at home — three words that have grounded holiday plans the world over as the novel coronavirus pandemic ...
Tackling the Covid-19 crisis requires federal cooperation, not the overreach of a Centre looking to encroach ...
Look beyond the Taj Mahal and Agra Fort. The city’s colonial-era monuments offer respite from crowds as well ...
Doctors doing a dance-off move us more than super-star sing-alongs.
What worked yesterday is not going to work tomorrow
Musings on pandemics, human behaviour, brands and marketing
Part 1 – Education
The lockdown has impacted the pace of procurement, driving prices below MSP in MP and Rajasthan, even as costs ...
Farmers have reaped a bumper rabi harvest of 1 crore tonnes of paddy
Owing to the lockdown, the availability of jute for packaging could prove to be a problem, as mills have not ...
The aviation industry’s high expectations that the government will bail out the sector may be “unrealistic,” ...