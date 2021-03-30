Apple to host WWDC21 starting June 7 in ‘all-online’ format

Apple’s Worldwide Developers Conference (WWDC) event is all set to go online this year as well. Apple on Tuesday announced that it will host its annual WWDC21 event on June 7 through 11, in an all-online format.

Last year, the tech giant moved the event which was scheduled to be held in California in June 2020 to “on an entirely new online format” amid the Covid-19 pandemic.

This year, the event, free for all developers, will be hosted in an online format.

Apple leverages its WWDC event for software related news and announcements. Users and developers can expect announcements related to updates on iOS, iPadOS, macOS, watchOS, and tvOS.

“We love bringing our developers together each year at WWDC to learn about our latest technologies and to connect them with Apple engineers,” said Susan Prescott, Apple’s vice president of Worldwide Developer Relations and Enterprise and Education Marketing.

“We are working to make WWDC21 our biggest and best yet, and are excited to offer Apple developers new tools to support them as they create apps that change the way we live, work, and play,” added Prescott.

Last year, Apple made a range of announcements, including the launch of its latest OS iOS 14. It also shared other updates, including revamped home-screen widgets, iPadOS 14, macOS Big Sur and watchOS 7.

“This year’s conference will include announcements from the keynote and State of the Union stages, online sessions, 1:1 labs offering technical guidance, and new ways for developers to interact with Apple engineers and designers to learn about the latest frameworks and technologies,” Apple said.

Apple’s WWDC event generally isn’t known for major announcements on the hardware front. However, one of the giant’s significant announcements at its WWDC20 event last year was that it will no longer be using Intel’s processors for future Macs but will make its own silicone.

In 2019, it had unveiled the Apple Mac PRO and Pro-Display XDR, which were made available towards the end of 2019. The tech giant is rumoured to make an announcement related to updated iMacs with an all-new design with Apple Silicon, as per reports.

Apple also announced that submissions for this year’s Swift Student Challenge, an opportunity for young developers to demonstrate their coding skills by creating a Swift playground, are now open.

Through April 18, students can submit their Swift playground to the Swift Student Challenge.