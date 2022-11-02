A section of Indian users with 5G-enabled iPhones will be able to try out services wherever they are available publicly by next week. The company confirmed with businessline that Apple will enable 5G for Indian users in the iOS beta program as early as next week. 5G services were rolled out in India on October 1.

Apple, which did not immediately allow for a software update after the launch of 5G services by telecom operators, had committed to roll out the needed software update to enable its devices to connect to 5G by December. The beta rollout is a precursor to this and will give Apple the feedback to fix the initial kinks if they arise.

Related Stories Tata Group to add up to 45,000 workers at iPhone parts plant Indian companies trying to benefit from Apple diversifying its supply chain beyond China READ NOW

In a statement then, Apple had said it was working with carrier partners to bring the 5G experience to iPhone users “as soon as network validation and testing for quality and performance is completed”.

Apple users on Airtel and Jio who participate in the Beta Software Program will be able to try out 5G after the update next week. The Apple Beta Software Program lets users try out pre-release software and experience the latest features before the software becomes publicly available. .

Indian users are experiencing delays in accessing 5G services as handset makers are yet to deploy the right software updates which will allow 5G enabled handsets to connect to the network. Sources told businessline that senior officials at the Department of Telecommunications met with handset makers on Wednesday, to urge OEMs to deploy software upgrades as soon as possible.

Indian users still await clarity on when handsets will connect to the 5G network, most experts estimate that rapid deployment and utilisation of 5G will only come next year.

Related Stories How to fix the malicious SpySiri bug? Fix the SpySiri bug in a few easy steps READ NOW

SHARE Copy link

Email

Facebook

Twitter

Telegram

LinkedIn

WhatsApp

Reddit