As Apple reaches its highest-ever market share in India, the iPhone maker is set to commence its long-awaited retail play. The company is all set to launch its flagship retail outlets in Mumbai’s Bandra Kurla Complex (BKC) and another location in Delhi.

The premium smartphone maker has had an exceptionally good run in the Indian market over the past two years. According to Counterpoint’s latest report, Apple reported the highest-ever market share last quarter, as iPhone users continued to increase, and it reports its highest-ever share in the laptop segment as well, particularly on the enterprise side.

While the iPhone is the typical entry point for Apple’s users in India, this has started trickling down to other categories for the company, such as Macs, iPads and services.

Job listings

Capitalising on the momentum, Apple is set to execute its retail strategy, which has been in the works since 2015. Apple’s recent job listings show new openings for 12 retail roles at “various locations” throughout the country. Several job descriptions refer directly to flagship retail operations.

“The Apple store is a retail environment like no other — uniquely focused on delivering amazing customer experiences,” according to one such description.

At least five Mumbai and New Delhi employees posted on LinkedIn that they had been hired for retail store operations.

Apple’s exports from the India has also seen a significant rise, exporting more than $2.5 billion iPhones from India during April to December — nearly twice the previous year’s total.