Apple to let developers offer one-time subscription discounts to customers

Apple will allow developers to offer discounts on subscriptions to consumers via one-time offer codes.

“Later this year, you’ll be able to acquire, retain, and win back subscribers with subscription offer codes: unique, alphanumeric codes that provide free or discounted prices for auto-renewable subscriptions,” Apple said in a note updated on its developer website.

Developers will be able to distribute these codes online or at physical events.

“Provide your one-time use codes digitally or offline at physical events, alongside products and more,” Apple said.

The feature will be coming later this year. Currently, it will only be valid for customers using devices running iOS 14 and iPadOS 14. They can redeem the offer through a one-time code redemption URL, or within the developer’s app if the developer has implemented Apple’s code redemption API on its platform.

The tech giant recently launched its new App Store appeals process that was announced at its WWDC 20 event earlier this year.

“For apps that are already on the App Store, bug fixes will no longer be delayed over guideline violations, except for those related to legal issues. You’ll instead be able to address guideline violations in your next submission. And now, in addition to appealing decisions about whether an app violates guidelines, you can suggest changes to the guidelines. We also encourage you to submit your App Store and Apple development platform suggestions so we can continue to improve experiences for the developer community,” Apple said.