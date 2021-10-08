Apple to require all app submissions that allow for account creation to allow for account deletion within the app from Jan 31, 2022

Scripting a survival
Apple will require all app submissions that allow for account creation to allow for account deletion within the app, starting January 31, 2022.
The tech giant had updates to App Store Review Guideline 5.1.1 last June providing users with greater control over their personal data, stating that all apps that allow for account creation must also allow users to initiate deletion of their account from within the app. “This requirement applies to all app submissions starting January 31, 2022. We encourage you to review any laws that may require you to maintain certain types of data, and to make sure your app clearly explains what data your app collects, how it collects that data, all uses of that data, your data retention/deletion policies, and more as described in the guideline,” Apple said in a support document for app developers.
This type of data includes electronic health records, and sales and warranty records.
Separately, it also announced that App Store product pages on iOS 15, iPadOS 15, and macOS Monterey must display a “Report a Problem“ link to make it easier for users to report concerns with content they’ve purchased or downloaded. This feature is currently available for users in Australia, Canada, New Zealand, and the United States, and will expand to other regions over time, it said.
Additionally, users across the globe can now choose from “Report a scam or fraud” and “Report offensive, abusive, or illegal content” options at reportaproblem.apple.com website and report issues with their apps, including free apps that do not offer in-app purchases. “Apple’s App Review, Discovery Fraud and Live Moderation, and Financial Fraud teams investigate reported problems for signs of fraud, manipulation, abuse and other violations of the App Store Review Guidelines, and will reach out to developers to resolve issues,” it said in a support document.
In terms of “problematic apps”, if it suspects that a developer has engaged in purposeful manipulation, fraud or abuse, it will notify them and take action. Consequences may include removal of apps and may impact their Apple Developer Program membership, as described in the App Store Review Guidelines, it said.
