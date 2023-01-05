January 4Apple Inc is set to sign up Chinese contract manufacturer Luxshare Precision Industry Co Ltd to produce premium iPhone models, the Financial Times reported on Wednesday, citing sources familiar with the matter.

Luxshare has been producing small numbers of the iPhone 14 Pro Max at its Kunshan plant, to make up for lost production at Foxconn's Zhengzhou factory last year, the report added.

Analysts expected Apple to diversify its supplier base amid production disruptions in China due to employee unrest at a factory operated by Foxconn and Covid-19 induced lockdowns.

Apple in November warned of lower shipments of its premium iPhone 14 models following significant production cuts.

The iPhone maker and Luxshare did not immediately respond to Reuters’ requests for comment.

