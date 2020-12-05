Apple users can now share in-app subscriptions through Family Sharing feature

Vivo V20Pro: Five cameras and a beautiful sunset
Apple has introduced a new feature called iCloud Family sharing that allows users to share their subscriptions and certain in-app purchases with their family members.
“You can now enable Family Sharing for auto-renewable subscriptions and non-consumable in-app purchases, allowing users to share their purchases with up to five family members,” Apple announced.
Apple had announced the feature earlier this year. It will finally roll out the feature to users.
Developers with apps that offer auto-renewable subscriptions and non-consumable in-app purchases can enable Family Sharing. However, they will have to manually opt-in to enable auto-sharing for their apps.
“You can choose which of your in-app purchases to allow Family Sharing for in App Store Connect,” Apple told developers.
“Whether or not a customer’s purchases are automatically shared with their family members depends on the type of in-app purchase, the customer’s iCloud settings, and if the purchase was made before or after Family Sharing was turned on in App Store connect. Users have the option of turning off Family Sharing in their subscription settings at any time,” it added.
Users can view which subscriptions or purchases can be shared with members through the Settings menu. Within Settings, they can see these subscriptions within their Apple ID.
Users can also add their family members with valid Apple IDs. They can also view the Apple Subscriptions that they can share including Apple Arcade, Apple Music, Apple News+, and Apple TV+, Gadgets360 reported.
Everyone in the family will get access to subscriptions and purchases where Family Sharing has been enabled automatically without having to switch accounts.
The feature is currently available for iOS 14 and macOS Big Sur developers, as per reports. It is enabled on iOS 14.2 and iOS 14.3 beta, along with macOS Big Sur 11.0.1, accoridng to 9to5Mac.
