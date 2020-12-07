Apple users complain of battery drain issues with iOS 14.2 update: Report

Apple users hae reported battery drain issues after updating their iPhones to iOS 14.2.

Users have reported the issue on social media as well as on the Apple Developer Forums.

Some users have reported having their battery drop by 50 per cent in 30 minutes.

The issues seem to have affected older iPhone models such as the iPhone XR, iPhone XS, iPhone X, iPhone 7, and the iPhone SE (2020) the most, as per Gadgets360 report.

“My iPhone SE(2016) and iPhone 8 Plus were just fine until the 14.2 update. Now the fully charged battery drops to 45% overnight and the charge drops rapidly even while simply reading my email. This cannot happen on both iPhones unless there is something wrong with the ios 14.2 update. I never had any battery issues before the 14.2 update,” reads a user's post on the Apple Developer Forum.

“I updated my iphone 7+ to ios 14.2 and now I have battery drain problem and it takes long time to be charged and warmup during charging,” reads another.

“Hi @AppleSupport since the iOS 14.2 update my iPhone 8 battery is draining rapidly. From fully charged to battery at 1% in 1h30! Is there a fix for this? Help!,” tweeted a user.

As per the Gadgets360 report, some users have also reported similar battery issues while updating their iPad to iPadOS 14.2.

Apple has not officially provided any more details on the issues yet.