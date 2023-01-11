Apple is all set to upgrade the Apple Watch display in 2025, as per reports. At present, Apple Watch series uses OLED display tech but soon plans to shift to micro-LED.

Few days ago, reports suggested that Apple is planning to widen the display on Apple Watch Ultra.

The micro-LED display offers more perks than the OLED. With the micro-LED, Apple Watch display can enhance the brightness and provide colour consistency than the OLED. As compared to OLED, micro-LED technology is far more power-efficient and can provide for a longer battery life, which is much needed in Apple Watch devices.

Earlier a report in 2019 said that Apple Watch would switch to micro-LED by 2020. As it’s visible, the same did not happen. Ever since 2015, Apple has been using OLED until its latest Apple Watch Ultra.