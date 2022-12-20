Apple has launched Freeform, a new app that provides users an easy way for visual collaboration and creativity, along with the latest updates of iOS, iPadOS, and MacOS.

Freeform helps users to organize and visually lay out content on a flexible canvas, giving them the ability to see, share, and collaborate with 100 users, all in one place. Freeform is designed in a way where users can collaborate with others on a FaceTime call. Freeform boards are stored in iCloud, so users can stay in sync across devices.

Freeform by Apple

Large collaborative space

Apple’s Freeform creates a space for collaboration in Messages, which lets users invite others to a Freeform board by simply dragging it into a iMessages thread, giving access to all the members in the chat.

In addition, on the FaceTime app, users can start a FaceTime call within Freeform by tapping the collaboration button at the top right of the screen. All collaborators can view others’ contributions as they add content or make edits even via iCloud integration. Freeform boards are synced across iPhone, iPad, and Mac, and users can invite others via a link or email, and even export a board as a PDF or take a screenshot.

Opportunity for creativity with easy-to-use tools

The Freeform app, powered by Apple, offers a variety of brush styles and colour options to sketch ideas, add comments, and draw diagrams. Both iPhone and iPad users can now draw anywhere on the canvas with their finger and with support of Apple Pencil.

Freeform supports a wide range of files - photos, video, audio, documents, PDFs, links to websites and map location links, sticky notes, shapes, diagrams, and more. Freeform gives users access to shapes library with over 700 options, and allows colour, shapes, size, and text customisation. Users can even drag and drop content onto the board from other apps, including Files and Finder.