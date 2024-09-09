Apple is set to launch a slate of new products at its flagship “Glowtime” Event 2024. The event which will be taking place on September 9, 10:30 PM IST will showcase the much anticipated iPhone 16 series, with four new additions to the smartphone family: iPhone 16, iPhone 16 Plus, iPhone 16 Pro, and iPhone 16 Pro Max.

Reports suggest that customers can expect a new capture button, faster chips, vertical camera lenses for standard models and many more goodies. New AI features are expected as well.

The new smartphone might come in seven colors: blue, pink, yellow, green, black, white, and purple. Furthermore, the 5G connectivity is likely to become faster and more efficient, as the iPhone 16 series is expected to be equipped with Qualcomm Inc.’s Snapdragon X75 modem. Lastly, the latest models’ batteries are anticipated to use stacked battery technology, which will provide them with a longer lifespan and better capacity. The launch date for the iPhone 16 series is said to be September 20.

Prices for the smartphone

Prices for the smartphone series have been leaked online. The Apple iPhone 16 is tipped to start at $799 (around ₹67,100), while the iPhone 16 Plus could cost $899 (approximately ₹75,500). For the Pro models, the Apple iPhone 16 Pro might be priced at $1,099 (around ₹92,300) for the 256GB variant and the iPhone 16 Pro Max could start at $1,199 (around ₹1,00,700).

These prices are for the US market, but Indian buyers should brace for higher costs due to import duties and additional expenses.

Among other gadgets to be featured during the event will likely be the Apple Watch Series 10 or Apple Watch X, marking the product’s 10th anniversary since it was first unveiled.

Finally, AirPods 4 and AirPods Max are also likely to be in the line-up of this event.

Ahead of Apple’s biggest event for the year, reports further note that Apple will be ramping up its production capacity in India. iPhone 16 and all its versions will likely begin production in India soon after its launch.