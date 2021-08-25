Apple's Homepod Mini users can now stream music via Gaana and JioSaavn

Apple on Wednesday announced the integration of homegrown audio streaming platforms Gaana and JioSaavn with its HomePod mini smart speaker for users in India.

Powered by Siri, the HomePod mini will now allow users to stream intent from these platforms with a voice command besides Apple Music with iOS 14.1 and later.

Users will need to add these music services to the HomePod mini to begin streaming. This can be done through the app's setting section.

Gaana, with support for hands-free music streaming on HomePod mini, will allow users to stream over 45 million songs across 25 languages.

Sandeep Lodha, CEO - Gaana said, “Music streaming is revolutionising how we spend our leisure, by opening up new avenues for indoor entertainment. With Gaana now available on HomePod mini, our users will have a more cohesive experience as they’ll now have seamless access to their personalised playlists and favorite songs no matter where they are in their homes.“