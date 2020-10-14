Apple’s iPhone 12 series will be available in India from October 30; prices start at ₹69,900

Apple on Tuesday unveiled its new iPhone 12 series at its Hi-Speed launch event.

The company launched as many as four new iPhone 12 models at the event. These are the iPhone 12, the iPhone 12 mini, iPhone Pro and iPhone Pro Max.

India prices and availability

The iPhone 12 mini, the company’s most affordable model in the series will be priced at ₹69,900 in India, while the iPhone 12 will be priced at ₹79,900.

The phones will be available in 64GB, 128GB, and 256GB models in blue, green, black, white, and PRODUCT(RED) colours. The iPhone 12 Pro and iPhone 12 Pro Max will be available in 128GB, 256GB, and 512GB models in graphite, silver, gold, and pacific blue colours.

The pricing for iPhone 12 Pro and iPhone 12 Pro Max starts at ₹119,900 and ₹129,900, respectively.

The iPhone 12 series will be available in India on apple.com, and with Apple Authorised Resellers from October 30.

Apple is also offering a year-long subscription to its Apple TV+ streaming service along with three months of Apple Arcade free with new purchases.

Apple last month launched its first online store in India where it offers the full range of its products. iPhone customers will also be able to purchase Apple’s warranty program Apple Care+ through the store.

iPhone 12 specifications

The iPhone 12 series marks the launch of Apple’s first range of smartphones with 5G support. Apple has worked with over a hundred telcos across the globe to support 5G networks on the new iPhones, it said. However, it will be a while before Indian users can leverage the iPhone 12 series’ 5G capabilities.

The iPhone 12 models all come with Super Retina XDR displays.

The iPhone 12 will come with a 6.1-inch display while the iPhone 12 mini will have a 5.4-inch display. The iPhone 12 Pro and iPhone 12 Pro Max will come with 6.1-inch and 6.7-inch screens, respectively.

The devices are powered by Apple’s A14 Bionic chipset. The OS will be Apple’s recently released iOS 14.

The phones also have enhanced camera systems. The iPhone 12 and iPhone 12 mini feature a dual rear camera system while the iPhone 12 Pro and iPhone 12 Pro Max havea triple camera system.

iPhone 12 and iPhone 12 come with an Ultra-Wide camera and a new Wide camera with an ƒ/1.6 aperture, the fastest yet, Apple said.

The Pro models come with an Ultra-Wide camera, a Telephoto camera with an even longer focal length on iPhone 12 Pro Max, and new Wide cameras. The iPhone 12 Pro models also come with the company’s new Apple ProRAW feature coming later, which combines Apple’s multi-frame image processing and computational photography within a RAW format.

The Pro models also have a new LiDAR Scanner for better augmented reality (AR) experiences.

Apple devices will not be shipped with a charger owing to Apple’s attempt to be more environmental-friendly, it said.

Apple has also launched its proprietary technology, MagSafe, along with a range of MagSafe accessories that can attach to the iPhone. MagSafe features an array of magnets around the wireless charging coil and can provide up to 15W charging.

MagSafe accessories will be sold separately from November 6.