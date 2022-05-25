Apple’s new account deletion rule for App Store starts June 30

Apple’s App Store guideline regarding account deletion requirement will come into effect starting June 30, 2022, the tech major reminded developers.

The App Store Review Guideline 5.1.1 requires apps that allow for account creation to enable users to delete their account from within the app itself, thus providing users with greater control over their data.

The requirement was previously set to come into effect by January 31, 2022.

“Due to the complexity of implementing this requirement, we’ve extended the deadline to June 30, 2022 to give you more time,” Apple said in a post for developers.

Certain requirements will have to be fulfilled by developers when updating the app. The account deletion option should be easy to find.

“It’s insufficient to only provide the ability to temporarily disable or deactivate an account. People should be able to delete the account, along with their personal data,” Apple said.

“Apps in highly-regulated industries may need to provide additional support flows to confirm and facilitate the account deletion process,” it added.

Further, developers must also follow applicable legal requirements for storing and retaining user account information including complying with local laws in different countries or regions.

Separately, another App Store rule requiring apps offering paid online group services to do so via Apple’s in-app purchase will also come into effect on June 30.