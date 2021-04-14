Apple’s next Apple Event to be held on April 20

Beware the quantum computers
Apple has announced its next virtual Apple event to be hosted on April 20.
Hours after Apple’s voice assistant Siri revealed the date for the next Apple event, the tech giant has made the official announcement for the event with the tagline ‘Spring Loaded.’
“Please join us for a special event from Apple Park,” reads the cryptic invitation. It did not provide any further details as to the announcements it will be making at the event.
Apple to let users find third-party products with Find My network
Apple is expected to introduce its new iPad Pro models at the event, as per reports. It is also expected to launch new AirTags item trackers, its competitor for Tile, the Verge reported.
Previously, as first reported by MacRumors, Siri had revealed the date early when asked by users, “When is the next Apple event?”
“The special event is on Tuesday, April 20th, at Apple Park in Cupertino, CA. You can get all the details on Apple.com” Siri had replied.
The event is scheduled for April 20, 10 am PDT. It can be watched from Apple’s website.
Separately, the tech giant is set to host its Worldwide Developers Conference (WWDC) event online this year as well. Apple has announced that it will host its annual WWDC21 event on June 7 through 11, in an all-online format.
It is known to leverage its WWDC event for software related news and announcements. Users and developers can expect announcements related to updates on iOS, iPadOS, macOS, watchOS, and tvOS.
