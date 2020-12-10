Apple’s ‘nutrition’ label is for all apps, including its own

Apple has clarified that its new policy to display a “nutrition” label detailing privacy information will apply to all iOS apps, including its own.

Apple on Wednesday was criticised by Facebook-owned messaging platform WhatsApp regarding the new rules. WhatsApp, in a blog post, detailed information about its own data collection policies as part of the label displayed in Apple’s App Store along with additional information about data use that is not protected by end-to-end encryption.

However, a WhatsApp spokesperson told Axios that the policy can provide a competitive disadvantage to Messages and that labels should be consistent “across first and third party apps.”

“While providing people with easy to read information is a good start, we believe it’s important people can compare these ‘privacy nutrition’ labels from apps they download with apps that come pre-installed, like iMessage,” the spokesperson said as quoted by the report.

Apple has clarified that all iOS apps, including pre-installed apps such as iMessages, will have to provide these labels, as per the report.

Apple last month had said that it will require developers to provide detailed information for its privacy features to display a privacy “nutrition” label for apps.

Apple will require developers to submit privacy info for app “nutrition” label starting Dec 8

“Later this year, the App Store will help users understand an app’s privacy practices before they download the app on any Apple platform,” Apple wrote on its Developer Site.

“On each app’s product page, users can learn about some of the data types the app may collect, and whether that data is linked to them or used to track them,” it had said.

New privacy features

Apple had announced a range of new privacy features with the iOS 14 at its Worldwide Developers Conference 2020 event earlier this year.

Just like a nutrition label displays what’s inside packed groceries, the label will help users understand the types of information that is being collected from them within the app along with where and how it is being used by third-parties at a glance.

App developers will need to identify all of the data that they and their third-party partners collect. All information within the app label is self-reported.

Developers are required to submit this information in order to submit new apps and app updates to the App Store starting December 8. The labels are likely to start appearing on iOS apps later this year.