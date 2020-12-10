Apple’s ‘nutrition’ label is for all apps, including its own

Oppo Enco W31: Wireless little wonders with good sound and features
For something that doesn’t cost much, these earbuds are smart, look cool and have some punch to them
Apple has clarified that its new policy to display a “nutrition” label detailing privacy information will apply to all iOS apps, including its own.
Apple on Wednesday was criticised by Facebook-owned messaging platform WhatsApp regarding the new rules. WhatsApp, in a blog post, detailed information about its own data collection policies as part of the label displayed in Apple’s App Store along with additional information about data use that is not protected by end-to-end encryption.
However, a WhatsApp spokesperson told Axios that the policy can provide a competitive disadvantage to Messages and that labels should be consistent “across first and third party apps.”
“While providing people with easy to read information is a good start, we believe it’s important people can compare these ‘privacy nutrition’ labels from apps they download with apps that come pre-installed, like iMessage,” the spokesperson said as quoted by the report.
Privacy activist files complaints against Apple’s tracking tool
Apple has clarified that all iOS apps, including pre-installed apps such as iMessages, will have to provide these labels, as per the report.
Apple last month had said that it will require developers to provide detailed information for its privacy features to display a privacy “nutrition” label for apps.
Apple will require developers to submit privacy info for app “nutrition” label starting Dec 8
“Later this year, the App Store will help users understand an app’s privacy practices before they download the app on any Apple platform,” Apple wrote on its Developer Site.
“On each app’s product page, users can learn about some of the data types the app may collect, and whether that data is linked to them or used to track them,” it had said.
Apple had announced a range of new privacy features with the iOS 14 at its Worldwide Developers Conference 2020 event earlier this year.
Just like a nutrition label displays what’s inside packed groceries, the label will help users understand the types of information that is being collected from them within the app along with where and how it is being used by third-parties at a glance.
App developers will need to identify all of the data that they and their third-party partners collect. All information within the app label is self-reported.
Developers are required to submit this information in order to submit new apps and app updates to the App Store starting December 8. The labels are likely to start appearing on iOS apps later this year.
For something that doesn’t cost much, these earbuds are smart, look cool and have some punch to them
Japanese automaker Nissan’s new compact SUV Magnite with an aggressive price tag of ₹4.99 lakh (ex-showroom) ...
The third in a series brings more photography smarts and a better processor but doesn’t quite outdo its ...
Jaguar’s super performance division — the Special Vehicle Operations (SVO) — has just pulled the wraps off an ...
The home-rental platform will be listing in the Nasdaq on December 10, but, a ‘surge-priced’ listing is likely ...
Senior citizens looking for safe avenues can consider the one-year FD which offers 7.25%
You can take a cover for ₹1 crore at the age of 35-40 years for your peace of mind
Investors with a short term perspective can buy the stock of Cummins India at current levels. The stock gained ...
A Left party with a revolutionary past hopes to provide the much-needed ingredients of credibility and vision ...
Handouts and largesse filled some empty stomachs during the pandemic. But it’s work and wages that the poor ...
Writer, translator, producer and director Sai Paranjpye wears her many hats with ease and pride. In her latest ...
The BJP’s success in the recent GHMC polls has been scripted by its top brass, but helped in no small measure ...
Brands, especially the young digital ones, are taking this route but not all can make it work
Advertising veteran Piyush Pandey, whose clever lines have won him awards galore, especially for his work for ...
Earlier this month, with much excitement Mondelez announced an evolution of its global marketing strategy with ...
In the new normal, brands will need to re-create ‘peak moments’ that enhance shoppers’ affection
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...