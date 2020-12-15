Apple’s privacy label feature now live on its App Stores

Creative Stage V2: Setting the scene with elegant simplicity
A nifty little soundbar at a great price point.
Apple’s ‘nutrition label’ feature for apps detailing privacy information is now live across all of its App Stores. The feature is live on iOS, iPadOS, macOS, watchOS and tvOS, as per a TechCrunch report.
The tech giant last month had asked developers to submit privacy information about their apps to display a privacy “nutrition” label for the apps by December 8. Apple had announced the feature along with a range of new privacy features with the iOS 14 at its Worldwide Developers Conference 2020 event earlier this year.
“Later this year, the App Store will help users understand an app’s privacy practices before they download the app on any Apple platform,” Apple had written on its Developer Site.
“On each app’s product page, users can learn about some of the data types the app may collect, and whether that data is linked to them or used to track them,” it said.
Just like a nutrition label displays what’s inside packed groceries, the label will help users understand the types of information that is being collected from them within the app along with where and how it is being used by third-parties at a glance.
The data collection information within the label has been divided into three categories, namely “data used to track you,” “data linked to you,” and “data not linked to you,” the Verge reported.
Tracking in the label’s context means sharing user or device information with companies that use the data for purposes such as targeted advertising, among others.
The “data linked to you” category contains data that contains information that can personally identify an individual while “data not linked to you” contains data types such as location data or browsing history which cannot be used to identify an individual.
Apple, following criticism by Facebook-owned messaging platform WhatsApp, regarding the new rules earlier this month, had clarified that it will display a “nutrition” label on all iOS apps, including its own, Axios reported.
A nifty little soundbar at a great price point.
A voluntary cardiac care service shows how Janaushadhi kendras can go much beyond selling low-cost medicines
What is needed to boost funding in renewable energy
Developments in the renewable sector this year can spur better future outcomes
While insurers reward you with higher sum insured, you can still enhance your existing policy for extra costs
Control your emotions — it will pay off
₹1369 • HDFC Bank S1S2R1R2COMMENT 1358134513851400 Make use of intraday rallies to sell the stock while ...
The benchmark indices scaled new highs last week; traders should stay alert
A new book throws light on vaccine research, merits of competition, and how India fares in the scheme of ...
The Czech novelist looms large over the city he barely ever mentioned in his writings
Edited by poet Arvind Krishna Mehrotra, ‘The Book of Indian Essays’ is an ambitious attempt to bring together ...
While medical staff at hospitals nurse India back to health, an army of delivery agents continues to bring ...
How young businesses grabbed shelf and mind space during the pandemic
Wondrlab founder Saurabh Varma explains why and how his business will be driven by tech platforms
Defined by worry, 2020 also threw up newer consumer needs and, in turn, marketing opportunities
Burger loveA year after withdrawing it, McDonald’s India re-introduced the Chicken McGrill last month after a ...
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...