Apple’s privacy label feature now live on its App Stores

Apple’s ‘nutrition label’ feature for apps detailing privacy information is now live across all of its App Stores. The feature is live on iOS, iPadOS, macOS, watchOS and tvOS, as per a TechCrunch report.

The tech giant last month had asked developers to submit privacy information about their apps to display a privacy “nutrition” label for the apps by December 8. Apple had announced the feature along with a range of new privacy features with the iOS 14 at its Worldwide Developers Conference 2020 event earlier this year.

“Later this year, the App Store will help users understand an app’s privacy practices before they download the app on any Apple platform,” Apple had written on its Developer Site.

“On each app’s product page, users can learn about some of the data types the app may collect, and whether that data is linked to them or used to track them,” it said.

Just like a nutrition label displays what’s inside packed groceries, the label will help users understand the types of information that is being collected from them within the app along with where and how it is being used by third-parties at a glance.

Categories of data

The data collection information within the label has been divided into three categories, namely “data used to track you,” “data linked to you,” and “data not linked to you,” the Verge reported.

Tracking in the label’s context means sharing user or device information with companies that use the data for purposes such as targeted advertising, among others.

The “data linked to you” category contains data that contains information that can personally identify an individual while “data not linked to you” contains data types such as location data or browsing history which cannot be used to identify an individual.

Apple, following criticism by Facebook-owned messaging platform WhatsApp, regarding the new rules earlier this month, had clarified that it will display a “nutrition” label on all iOS apps, including its own, Axios reported.