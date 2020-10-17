Apple’s ‘Today at Apple’ programme now live in India with free virtual sessions on photography, music

Apple’s ‘Today at Apple’ programme is now live in India with free virtual creative sessions for photography and music.

Apple had launched its first online store in India last month. The company, during the launch, had said that it will be launching free creative sessions as part of ‘Today at Apple’ in October.

“In October, customers can expect free online Today at Apple sessions led by local Creative Pros, focused on photography and music,” Apple had said.

The virtual sessions are now live in India. Customers can sign up for the same for free from the ‘Today at Apple’ website. The series of sessions are held from October 17 to November 29. The sessions will focus on “essential skills and techniques” from our Apple Creatives to help customers leverage the company’s products for art, be it taking better pictures or creating music.

The sessions will include four photography sessions this month focused on beginners. There will be a few photography sessions next month that will focus on photography by iPhones, along with beginner sessions on music skills.

The first virtual Today at Apple session would be held on October 22. The Photo lab session will be led by photography expert Siddhartha Joshi.