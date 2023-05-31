Applied Systems, a cloud-based software provider for the insurance sector, in a bid to expand its India operations, plans to increase employee headcount in the region. It is also evaluating making acquisitions in data and connectivity solutions, said Anupam Gupta, Chief Product Officer, of Applied Systems.

Gupta told businessline, “We are looking to hire in hundreds this year. We see India as a key talent market, and we are committed to tapping into the talent pool here to build a strong team. Our hiring plans are aligned with our growth strategy, and we are confident that we can attract and retain the talent we need to continue expanding our presence in India.”

The US-based company’s focus is on expanding coverage across different product areas, and building teams that can contribute to those areas. As part of the expansion plans, presence in India will be substantially increased, he added.

Explaining the significance of the India team, he said that teams started by working on core areas such as coding and automating carrier connections, and they’ve since built solutions that are used by thousands of customers. They are also involved in newer product initiatives such as data and core platform capabilities. Out of 2,500 employees globally, about 10 per cent are based in India.

Acquisitions

Applied Systems is evaluating making acquisitions in the region as well. Gupta said that the company is constantly evaluating companies that are doing something innovative and can address customers’ needs.

“Our focus is on integrating these innovative solutions into our core agency management system. We always have our eyes on some of the significant themes that we are interested in next. India is a part of our evaluation, and we are constantly exploring opportunities to expand our footprint in different geographies,” he added.

The company is looking for whitespace opportunities in areas like data, recommendations, and connectivity solutions. In 2021, it has acquired EZLynx, a real-time comparative rating provider and agency management system.