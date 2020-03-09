Archana Deskus inducted into Cognizant board

When children can be seen and heard
Cognizant Technology Solutions has inducted Archana Deskus, Senior Vice-President, Chief Information Officer for Intel Corporation, as an independent director, into its board with immediate effect. With this appointment, the number of women directors in Cognizant’s board has gone up to four ― the others being Maureen Breakiron-Evans, Sandra S Wijnberg and Vinita Bali.
Deskus, 54, had also worked in several global companies, including HP Enterprise, Baker Hughes, Ingersoll Rand, Timex Group USA and North America HVAC, part of Carrier Corporation, says a Cognizant press release.
She currently serves on the board of Nasdaq-listed East West Bancorp, Inc, the holding company for East West Bank, the largest independent bank in Southern California. She also serves on the board of East West Bank.
“Archana Deskus brings to the Cognizant board extensive experience as a CIO, setting and leading the technology strategy for large global corporations,” said Michael Patsalos-Fox, Cognizant's Chairman of the Board. “Her expertise in driving business transformation and innovation in large-scale leading technology companies will be a great addition to our board."
