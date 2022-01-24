Archis Academy offers solution for career breaks to re-enter the industry

Do you worry over a career break in profession on various reasons? Here is an opportunity offered by US-based Archis Academy to make you familiar with latest technologies through practice and experience.

The career-accelerating platform has come out with a solution by allowing those who have career-breaks to re-enter the industry with knowledge of the current happenings in the field that makes their employability higher.

Aimed at helping fresh graduates and candidates on a break to get a breakthrough, Archi’s Academy comes with an intention to mould them into more hireable candidates. The company says that many firms are eyeing candidates with practical experiences in the fast changing and competitive environment.

“Getting mothers with a career break, back into the industry with the best and latest training has been a goal for us from the initial stage. With our talented and capable team, the dream has turned into reality.’ Thoufeeque Saheer, Founder & CEO said.

One of Archi’s primary objectives is to provide aspirants, especially women with a career break, a boost in confidence with a chance to get familiar with the latest technology through practice and experience.

The company has an efficient set of multicultural and multi-regional trainers and mentors to coach the aspirants. Trainees from all over the world have become a part of the academy, he said.

With presence in Turkey, India and US, the company is offering experiential training in software development, project management, product design (UI/UX), blockchain and other specialization including soft skills. The academy also helps candidates in attaining different certifications while in training as well as give them an opportunity to present themselves to several technology companies at the end of the training session.

A significant number of these firms are within the country and Turkey, while the remaining in Central Asia, US and Africa.

Of the 165 trainees at the academy, he said 46 are women, with 20 passed out and 26 still in the program.

As of now, Archi’s Academy has had 45 trainees who have got placed in various companies and 120 undergoing the training.

Currently, with a 14-member team, the academy foresees its growth to 60 trainers and 350 trainees by the end of this year.

The company has also received recognition from Web Summit, one of the largest annual tech conferences, for working towards fulfilling two criteria among the UN goal towards sustainable development: Quality education and gender equality.