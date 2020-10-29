Army develops secure, indigenous messaging app

The Army has developed a secure messaging application named the Secure Application for Internet (SAI). The mobile app supports end-to-end secure voice, text and video calling services for Android platforms over the internet.

An official statement said the model is similar to commercially available messaging apps such as WhatsApp, Telegram, SAMVAD and GIMS, and utilises end-to-end encryption messaging protocol. SAI scores over the rest on security features with local in-house servers and coding which can be tweaked as per requirements, said the statement.

“The application has been vetted by a CERT-empanelled auditor and Army Cyber Group. The process for filing Intellectual Property Rights (IPR), hosting the infrastructure on NIC and working on iOS platform is currently in progress. SAI will be utilised by the Army to facilitate secure messaging within the service,” the statement said.

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh reviewed the functionalities of the app and complimented Colonel Sai Shankar for his skill and ingenuity in developing the application, the statement added.