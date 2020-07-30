ARPU needs to go up to ₹300: Airtel CEO

Bharti Airtel on Thursday has again said that the average revenue per user (ARPU) must go up to ₹300 for a 'sustainable business' to continue and added that commercial roll out of 5G is still a few years away and needs readiness of the ecosystem.

The company's ARPU has been going up over the last few quarters and saw ARPU rise to ₹157 (from ₹154 in last quarter) in the first quarter ended June 30 also.

"As I have always said – we continue to believe that ARPUs need to move up to Rs.200 and eventually to Rs.300 for a sustainable business model," Gopal Vittal, Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer (India and South Asia), Airtel said.

About 5G, Vittal said: Apart from being an expensive price for the spectrum, the ecosystem is still very nascent. "The price of the spectrum on 5G or 3.5 Ghtz are very expensive and we will not be able to afford it at those levels. We don't believe there's a business case at those levels. Secondly, the ecosystem for 5G is still very nascent in terms of applications and devices," he said.

During the earning call, Vittal also said that Airtel will not be behind anyone on launching 5G products, just like it was ready during the time of 3G or 4G. "We continue to invest in next-gen technologies. During this quarter we partnered with Altiostar to deploy open virtual radio access solution --normally called vRAN. We will become the first operator in India to deploy vRAN based 4G network. This solution has 5G ready software and would provide seamless evolution to 5G using the same architecture," he said.

The company on Wednesday had reported a staggering consolidated net loss of ₹15,933 crore in the first quarter ended June 30, as compared with a net loss of ₹2,866 crore in the corresponding quarter last year.

However, the revenue rose by 15 per cent year-on-year (YoY) to ₹23,939 crore as against ₹20,738 crore during the first quarter ended June 2019.