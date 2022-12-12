Karnataka Government-funded ARTPARK-IISc has received approval from the Ministry of Heavy Industries (MHI) to set up an industry accelerator Center for Advanced Manufacturing for Robotics and Autonomous Systems (CAMRAS) for technology development in robotics and autonomous systems.

ARTPARK-IISc aims to reduce the import footprint of robotic & autonomous systems, drones, motors, electronic regulators, and printed circuits while readying the next-generation companies estimated to be worth thousands of crores in these chosen focus areas.

The organisation will also spearhead a skilling program to train 2,800 professionals in the field of next-generation advance manufacturing for robotics and autonomous technologies by 2025.

Dr. C N Ashwath Narayan, Minister for IT & BT, Science & Technology, Government of Karnataka said, “I’m delighted to see ARTPARK lighting the path to developing new age technology. It is a fine example of how public-private partnerships can truly shape the industry and bring about a massive change in strengthening India’s domestic capabilities in key high-tech sectors.”

Five of ARTPARK’s pre-ventures in the areas of advanced cargo drones, robotic actuators, legged robots, autonomous systems charging and intelligent controllers will form an MHI Accelerator named CAMRAS.

Set up in 2020, ARTPARK-IISc is an AI & Robotics Technology Park that aims at promoting technological innovations in AI (Artificial Intelligence) & Robotics, leading to societal impact by implementing projects in healthcare, education, mobility, and agriculture focusing on problems unique to India.

Promoted by IISc (Indian Institute of Science) and supported by AI-foundry, it has received seed funding of ₹230 crore from the Department of Science and Technology (GoI) and the Government of Karnataka.