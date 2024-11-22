Ascendion, an AI-powered software engineering company, has launched an AI Studio here on Thursday.

Ascendion, headquartered in New Jersey, operates across 30 locations globally. The space offers an interactive environment for clients and engineers to collaborate on developing solutions that will enhance consumer and worker experiences across various sectors.

“Clients can witness firsthand how AI solutions can solve real-world challenges, and deliver immediate return on investment,” a company executive said.

“Enterprise leaders are excited about the future of AI, but they need to see real-world results. Our new AI studio in Hyderabad is filled with expert talent and hands-on technology designed to excite, provoke, and generate applied AI solutions,” Prakash Balasubramanian, Executive Vice-President, Engineering Solutions at Ascendion, said.

“Our new space will help us co-create the future of experience engineering with clients as they see how ideas can move from ideation to prototyping to implementation rapidly and effectively,” he said.

