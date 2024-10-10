Ascent Circuits, an Amber Group company based in Gurugram, plans to set up new facility in Hosur with an investment of ₹650 crore. This marks a leapfrog milestone of Amber’s evolution into printed circuit board (PCB) manufacturing segment.

The imposition of anti-dumping duty has been a key enabler to boost the national interest of strengthening domestic PCB manufacturing ecosystem. In-line with the Government of India’s ‘Make in India’ and ‘Atmanirbhar Bharat’ initiatives, this facility further bolsters the domestic manufacturing and import substitution capabilities.

Robust expansion

The Amber Group, a diversified manufacturing major, operates across three business verticals spanning consumer durables, electronics (EMS) and Railway subsystems and mobility.

“This expansion represents our dedication to building a robust local supply chain for critical electronic components,” said a spokesperson of Amber Group.

The new facility will employ advanced manufacturing technologies to produce a wide range of PCBs, from single-sided to complex multilayer and specialty circuits. The facility will also create a direct and indirect employment opportunity for more than 1,000 people in the State.

Local manufacturing

The PCB facility will bolster local manufacturing of critical components as India makes its mark in semiconductor and chip substrates. The new facility will create an annual manufacturing capacity of up to 8,40,000 sq meter upon completion in two phases

This expansion is strategically positioned to cater to the growing demands of India’s automotive, industrial, telecom sectors, and defence and aerospace amongst others establishing Ascent Circuits as the country’s leading manufacturer of Double-Sided and Multi-Layer PCBs, the release said.