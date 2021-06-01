Ashish Nanda appointed CFO at IBS Software

IBS Software has appointed Ashish Nanda as Chief Financial Officer (CFO), effective from May 31. Nanda brings more than two decades of financial leadership experience to the company, a company spokesman said.

He previously served as CFO of Nucleus Software, a BSE/NSE listed banking software company where he was a key member of the leadership team responsible for driving business transformation and value creation.

Nanda has also held finance leadership positions at NIIT, a leading skills and talent development company, offering training and development solutions to individuals, enterprises and institutions.

Anand Krishnan, CEO, IBS Software, said that Nanda is a highly experienced technology industry CFO. His experience in handling business transformation focused on SaaS and his proven track record of prudent financial controls, building winning teams and operating with stellar corporate governance will be an invaluable asset to IBS Software.

Ashish Nanda said that the way in which IBS Software has responded to the impact of global pandemic on the travel industry is truly inspiring and shows its resilience with a wide range of mission critical product.