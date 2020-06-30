Aspire Systems acquires majority stake in RapidValue Solutions

Paralysis in Maharashtra
IT services firm Aspire Systems has acquired a majority stake in RapidValue Solutions, a company engaged in digital product engineering services and solutions. The financial terms of the deal were not immediately disclosed.
As part of this agreement, Aspire Systems is buying out the entire stake of Helion Ventures in RapidValue to become the majority shareholder, the company said in a statement.
The acquisition will enable Aspire to strengthen its capabilities in digital engineering, a key area of focus for enterprises and independent software vendors as they try to accelerate their digital transformation initiatives, it added.
“This transaction with Aspire will help us in scaling our services to a global footprint and offering transformative digital engineering solutions in the marketplace,” said Rajesh Padinjaremadam, CEO at RapidValue Solutions.
Aspire and RapidValue will continue operating as independent entities, but with deep collaboration between the organisations, and expect the opportunity to integrate operations fully after a few years, the statement said.
The transaction is expected to provide a significant impetus to Aspire’s growth journey towards its goal of $200 million in revenues in three years.
