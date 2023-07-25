AST SpaceMobile, Inc., a Nasdaq-listed company that is building space-based cellular broadband connectivity that can be accessed via smartphones, has said that it is preparing for the launch of five satellites and launching of the services in India in the first quarter of next year.

The company allows telecom operators to provide last mile connectivity in places where cell-tower network is not available.

In India, the company is planning to introduce the services through its partner Vodafone.

The company has its own test satellite BlueWalker 3 launched a year ago and in April last it used the satellite to place the first-ever space-based voice calls over smart phones. In June, it announced that BW3 had provided 4G LTE capabilities, with initial download speeds reaching more than 10 Mbps.

The company’s technology is designed to expand coverage for wireless companies, filling in gaps and dead zones in their networks.

“Our next five satellites would be about the Q1 of next year, for which we are ramping up our operations in India to support, develop, test, integrate and validate the services,” Abel Avellan, Chairman and CEO of AST SpaceMobile, said.

“This could help bring cellular broadband services to hundreds of millions of people across the globe who still lack access to reliable cellular service,” he said.

“The company has agreements and understandings with more than 35 mobile network operators globally that have approximately 2 billion existing subscribers,” he said.

The list includes Vodafone Group, AT&T, Bell Canada, Orange, Telefonica, Saudi Telecom Company and Etisalat.

He was here on Monday in connection with the inauguration of a new research and development services hub and space technology development centre.

The facility will focus on next-generation hardware, software, space-related technologies and operations

Narayana Pidugu, a veteran of the technology and space industries, has been roped in to lead the facility as its General Manager and Vice President of Global R&D services.

