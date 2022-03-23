Asteria Aerospace launches SkyDeck, an end-to-end drone operations platform

Drone manufacturer Asteria Aerospace, a subsidiary of Jio Platforms, has launched an end-to-end drone operations platform – SkyDeck.

SkyDeck is a cloud-based software platform to deliver a DaaS (drone as a service) solution for multiple industry verticals such as agriculture, surveying, industrial inspections, and surveillance and security.

SkyDeck provides a unified dashboard and services for drone fleet management, scheduling and executing drone flights, data processing, and visualisation and AI-based analysis of aerial data captured using drones. It also ensures operational transparency, improves collaboration between stakeholders, and provides secure and centralised management for scaling drone programmes across multiple applications, according to the company.

‘Integrated solution’

Neel Mehta, Co-founder & Director, Asteria Aerospace, said, “The recent liberalisation of regulations for drone operations and the promotion of DaaS by the government has increased the demand for drones across industry sectors. Asteria is already among the leading drone manufacturers in India. With the launch of SkyDeck, we are addressing the need of the hour with an integrated drone hardware, software, and operations solution. SkyDeck simplifies the use of drones to generate aerial data and turns that digital data into business insights to power drone applications at scale.”

For the agriculture sector, SkyDeck provides data and insights that can be used to measure crop traits, assess crop health and optimise agri inputs. For construction and mining industries, SkyDeck uses drone-based aerial data to create accurate site surveys for monitoring progress and maintaining accurate inventory records. For critical infrastructure sectors such as oil and gas, telecom, and power and utilities, SkyDeck harnesses the power of drones to digitise and inspect assets for preventive maintenance, identifying threats, and recording changes. SkyDeck can also help in the successful implementation of fleets of drones in various government programmes and initiatives like the Svamitva Scheme, Smart Cities, Agristack, and other development projects, according to the company.

.Asteria Aerospace is a full-stack drone technology company providing actionable intelligence from aerial data. It develops customised drone solutions for government and enterprise customers using in-house hardware design, software development, and manufacturing capabilities.