Asteria Aerospace, a full-stack drone technology company, has announced advancements in its cloud platform, SkyDeck, which is now offered as a self-service SaaS solution. SkyDeck helps businesses streamline drone data management, serving as a comprehensive software platform for drone data users and service providers.

For industries like GIS, construction, oil and gas, and agriculture, the company claims that SkyDeck offers advanced tools and analytics to harness drone data for transforming sites and critical assets digitally. The cloud platform delivers secure, centralised drone data management with intuitive visualisation, collaboration, and reporting tools for streamlined site inspections and monitoring.

SkyDeck has pre-built industry-specific AI models that analyse aerial data. For drone service providers, SkyDeck offers streamlined workflows by integrating project management, flight planning, and execution. According to Asteria Aerospace, it features a cost-effective, cloud-based solution for automated drone data processing, scaling seamlessly with business needs. Additionally, SkyDeck provides a unified repository for drone data, simplifying collaboration, analysis, and data sharing with end users.

“We are excited to introduce SkyDeck to enterprises and professionals seeking a secure and scalable drone operations and data management solution,” said Neel Mehta, Director & Co-founder of Asteria Aerospace.

“SkyDeck addresses critical pain points, streamlining workflows from data capture to actionable insights—pivotal for driving the adoption of drone-based solutions across industries. Our flexible pricing ensures businesses of all sizes can leverage SkyDeck’s capabilities to meet their specific requirements.”

