ASUS, the Taiwanese PC maker is ramping up its expansion in South India with the opening of its new store in Bengaluru. The company currently operates 12 exclusive brand stores (EBO) and one Republic of Gamers (ROG) store, which showcases all ASUS products including an experiential store for gamers in the city.

“South is a critical market for ASUS, and we have a substantial presence in the region. We are planning to open 50 more stores across India by the end of 2024 and will continue to expand our retail chain in the Southern region with our exclusive store expansion,” said Arnold Su, Vice President, of Consumer & Gaming PC, System Business Group, ASUS India.

Retail footprint

ASUS is also looking to strengthen its retail footprint in India by focusing on aggressively expanding into taluks. “We are entering each district systematically, followed by plans for each taluk. While this will take time and effort, it is a crucial part of our expansion strategy,” he told businessline.

“By 2027- 28, we plan to be present in every taluk. However, due to the smaller business volume in taluks, we will be working with our dealers rather than opening exclusive stores. Currently, 50 per cent of our dealers are from tier 4 to tier 6 cities,” he added.

Additionally, Arnold highlighted the importance of tier 2, tier 3, tier 4, and tier 6 cities for the brand. “30 per cent of our stores are located in tier 1 cities, and another 45 per cent are located in tier 2, tier 3 cities. The remaining 25 per cent is tier 4 to tier 6.”

At present, ASUS has its stores located in 423 districts, and intends to expand and be present in approximately 500 districts by partnering with its local dealers in each district. Furthermore, by the end of 2025, it looks to extend this presence to 600 districts.

The PC maker has increased its market share from 6 to 18 per cent and plans to capture 25-30 per cent of the consumer PC segment in the country.

ASUS manufactures its products globally through its electronics manufacturing services (EMS) partners. In India, Flextronics and recently onboarded Dixon Technology are its key EMS partners. “We will continue to work with our EMS partners to increase manufacturing in India,” affirmed Arnold.