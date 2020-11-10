Asus launches new range of devices powered by 11th Gen Intel Core processors

Asus on Tuesday announced the launch of its new range of devices powered by the latest 11th Gen Intel Core Processors.

The new range includes VivoBook Ultra 14/15 (X413/X513), VivoBook Ultra K15 (K513), and ZenBook 14 (UX425).

ZenBook 14 (UX425)

The Zenbook 14 weighs 1.13 kilograms. The laptop comes with a 14-inch LED-backlit FHD (1920x1080) IPS display. The four-sided NanoEdge dislay has a 300 nits panel, 100 per cent sRGB, 2.5 mm-thin bezels with 90 per cent screen-to-body ratio.

It is powered by the latest 11th Gen Intel Core processors. It supports the Intel Core i7-1165G7 processor and the Intel Core i5-1135G7 processor. It is equipped with the Intel Iris Xe graphics.

The device comes with up to 16GB 4266MHz LPDDR4X RAM onboard. It has up to 512GB SSD PCIe 3.0 x2 NVMe SSD storage.

With the latest Intel processors, the laptop also has two Thunderbolt 4 USB-C ports which offer speeds of up to 40 Gbps. The laptop also features a standard HDMI 2.0 port, a USB 3.2 Gen 1 Type-A port, and a microSD card reader.

The device comes with a 67-watt-hour battery with a battery life of up to 21 hours, Asus said. It comes with a 65W type C power adapter.

Asus VivoBook Ultra K15

The Asus VivoBook Ultra K15 has a 15.6-inch Full-HD LED-backlit display.

It is powered by the Intel Core i3 1115G4 / i5 1135G7 / i7 1165G7 processors.

Thee laptop comes with the NVIDIA MX330 GPU, along with Intel UHD graphics and Intel Iris Xe graphics. The device is equipped with up to 8 GB 3200MHz DDR4 RAM and up to 512 GB M.2 NVME PCIe® X2 SSD, along with up to 1TB SATA HDD storage.

It is powered by a 42 Wh Li-ion battery (3-cells).

The device will come in Hearty Gold, Transparent Silver and Indie Black colours.

Asus VivoBook 14/15

The Vivobook Ultra 14 has a 14-inch Full-HD LED-backlit display with 45 per cent NTSC coverage while the Vivobook Ultra 15 comes with a 15.6-inch Full-HD LED-backlit display.

The VivoBook Ultra 15 X513 supports Intel Core i3-1115G4, Intel Core i5-1135G7 nd the Intel Core i7-1165G7 processors.

The Ultra 14 X413 is powered by the Intel Core i5-1135G7 processor.

The devices come with the NVIDIA MX330 GPU along with Intel UHD and Intel Iris Xe graphics.

They have up to 8GB 3200MHz DDR4 RAM. For storage, the devices have up to 512 GB M.2 NVME PCIe X2 SSD and up to 1TB SATA HDD storage.

The laptops come in Bespoke Black, Dreamy White and Cobalt Blue colours.

Price and availability

The Zenbook 14 (UX425) is priced at ₹82,990. The VivoBook Ultra K15 (K513) and VivoBook Ultra 15 (X513) will cost ₹42,990 and ₹43,990, respectively.

The devices will be available for sale through Asus exclusive stores, offline partners, Amazon, Reliance Digital, Croma and Vijay Sales.

The VivoBook Ultra 14 (X413) priced at ₹59,990 will be available through Flipkart.