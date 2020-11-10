Asus launches new range of devices powered by 11th Gen Intel Core processors

There’s more to aircraft tyres than just inflated appeal
The tyres of a plane are as important as the engine and play a big role in its safety. Here’s how
Asus on Tuesday announced the launch of its new range of devices powered by the latest 11th Gen Intel Core Processors.
The new range includes VivoBook Ultra 14/15 (X413/X513), VivoBook Ultra K15 (K513), and ZenBook 14 (UX425).
The Zenbook 14 weighs 1.13 kilograms. The laptop comes with a 14-inch LED-backlit FHD (1920x1080) IPS display. The four-sided NanoEdge dislay has a 300 nits panel, 100 per cent sRGB, 2.5 mm-thin bezels with 90 per cent screen-to-body ratio.
It is powered by the latest 11th Gen Intel Core processors. It supports the Intel Core i7-1165G7 processor and the Intel Core i5-1135G7 processor. It is equipped with the Intel Iris Xe graphics.
Also read: Coming soon: New variant of ASUS ROG Phone 3
The device comes with up to 16GB 4266MHz LPDDR4X RAM onboard. It has up to 512GB SSD PCIe 3.0 x2 NVMe SSD storage.
With the latest Intel processors, the laptop also has two Thunderbolt 4 USB-C ports which offer speeds of up to 40 Gbps. The laptop also features a standard HDMI 2.0 port, a USB 3.2 Gen 1 Type-A port, and a microSD card reader.
The device comes with a 67-watt-hour battery with a battery life of up to 21 hours, Asus said. It comes with a 65W type C power adapter.
The Asus VivoBook Ultra K15 has a 15.6-inch Full-HD LED-backlit display.
It is powered by the Intel Core i3 1115G4 / i5 1135G7 / i7 1165G7 processors.
Thee laptop comes with the NVIDIA MX330 GPU, along with Intel UHD graphics and Intel Iris Xe graphics. The device is equipped with up to 8 GB 3200MHz DDR4 RAM and up to 512 GB M.2 NVME PCIe® X2 SSD, along with up to 1TB SATA HDD storage.
It is powered by a 42 Wh Li-ion battery (3-cells).
The device will come in Hearty Gold, Transparent Silver and Indie Black colours.
The Vivobook Ultra 14 has a 14-inch Full-HD LED-backlit display with 45 per cent NTSC coverage while the Vivobook Ultra 15 comes with a 15.6-inch Full-HD LED-backlit display.
Also read: Asus India launches 11 models in commercial PCs, marks entry into the segment
The VivoBook Ultra 15 X513 supports Intel Core i3-1115G4, Intel Core i5-1135G7 nd the Intel Core i7-1165G7 processors.
The Ultra 14 X413 is powered by the Intel Core i5-1135G7 processor.
The devices come with the NVIDIA MX330 GPU along with Intel UHD and Intel Iris Xe graphics.
They have up to 8GB 3200MHz DDR4 RAM. For storage, the devices have up to 512 GB M.2 NVME PCIe X2 SSD and up to 1TB SATA HDD storage.
The laptops come in Bespoke Black, Dreamy White and Cobalt Blue colours.
The Zenbook 14 (UX425) is priced at ₹82,990. The VivoBook Ultra K15 (K513) and VivoBook Ultra 15 (X513) will cost ₹42,990 and ₹43,990, respectively.
The devices will be available for sale through Asus exclusive stores, offline partners, Amazon, Reliance Digital, Croma and Vijay Sales.
The VivoBook Ultra 14 (X413) priced at ₹59,990 will be available through Flipkart.
The tyres of a plane are as important as the engine and play a big role in its safety. Here’s how
Recycling of aircraft is a robust industry involving over 100 aviation disassembly and recycling companies ...
‘Trust score’ for those processing patient information online boosts transparency
Hospitals and insurance companies need to agree on package, standard costs for treatment
The market rally may not last too long, if Biden makes good his campaign promises of reversing many of Trump's ...
While the prevailing circumstances may not warrant a sharp decline in price, returns can slow if a coronavirus ...
Global jet fuel consumption remains severely affected by the uneven recovery in aviation.Globally, jet use has ...
The precious metal will likely test the price band of $1,975 and $2,000
Two young leaders have grabbed the centre stage in Bihar, signalling the decline of old heavyweights and ...
Along with equal representation in politics, women in Bihar need enhanced access to education, health and ...
Ravaged by Covid-19, Indian businesses are hoping that the ongoing festival and wedding season will put them ...
On November 7, 1991, basketball star Magic Johnson announced that he was HIV-positive and also his immediate ...
The Fairtrade stamp on its clothing range will appeal to consumers who shop their values
In a bid to break the language barrier for micro small and medium enterprises (MSMEs) as well as shops and ...
‘Federated-commerce’ will grow faster than e-commerce post Covid, feels ShopX’s Amit Sharma
The expression remains democratic but the tools are becoming programmatic
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...