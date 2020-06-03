ASUS launches new range of TUF gaming laptops and ROG desktops

Can we find the right balance in our labour laws?
Tech giant ASUS has launched an all-new range of TUF gaming laptops and ROG desktops for Indian users.
The brand has rolled out two models: A15 and A17, under the TUF series, featuring the new 7 nanometers AMD Ryzen 4000 Series Mobile Processors. ASUS mentioned in the official release that the new range has been rolled out with a vision to deliver the ultimate gaming experience.
The A15 has a Bonfire Black (FA506) and a Fortress Gray (FA566) version, whereas A17 (FA706) will be available in the Fortress Gray version.
ROG desktops, on the other hand, include two models: GA15 and GA35, powered by AMD Ryzen™9 3950X Desktop Processor, the company noted.
Commenting on the launch, Arnold Su, Business Head, Consumer & Gaming PC, System Business Group, Asus India said in an official statement: “We are excited to enhance our partnership with AMD and take it a notch higher with such groundbreaking products from the TUF and ROG segment. These strategic partnerships will bring more people to experience PC gaming and advance the industry.”
He added: “The TUF series design augments the experience of gaming thus making it more accessible to consumers who are looking for high performance at a cost they can appreciate.”
“Besides, these devices are also designed to fulfill the demand from content creators for heavy edits to be done by video editors and 3D artists,” he further added.
Vinay Sinha, Managing Director, Sales, AMD India Pvt Ltd said, “ASUS TUF A15 and A17 are India’s first Ryzen™ 4000 series mobile-powered gaming laptops, addressing the aspirations of gamers and multitaskers who want to push their limits. Gaming is an important focus for ASUS and AMD, and we are pleased to strengthen our association further with the new TUF and ROG series.”
He added: “AMD is here to offer dependable performance choices to gamers for responsive and uninterrupted gaming experiences, with our industry-leading Zen2 core architecture and 7nm desktop and mobile products.”
Features of TUF Series include expandable storage with up to 1 TB; multitasker with support for up to 32GB of dual-channel DDR4-3200 memory; self-cleaning fans to prevent dust particles, among others.
Features of GA15 Desktop include smooth and precise graphics with up to a potent AMD® Ryzen™ 7 3700X 8-core CPU, multitasking memory; super-fast SSD storage with up to a 1TB NVMe SSD and 2TB HDD; and offers fast charging and data transfer via one reversible Type-C.
Features of ROG GA35 (Desktop) include AMD® Ryzen R9-3950X CPU with 16 cores and 32 threads; has 7nm fabrication technology; nex-gen graphics; smart cooling with motherboard’s dual M.2 SSD slots feature; multi-tasking memory with support of up to 128GB of dual-channel DDR4-3200 memory; super-fast SSD storage; two hot-swap SSD bays; has new Keystone II technology.
ASUS further stated that it aims to emerge among the top 3 brands in the consumer laptop segment by the end of 2020.
