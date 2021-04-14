Asus launches the latest edition of its ZenBook Dual-Screen Laptops in India

Beware the quantum computers
Asus has launched the latest edition of its ZenBook Dual-Screen Laptops in India.
It has launched the ZenBook Duo 14 and ZenBook Pro Duo 15 OLED laptop, the newest addition to its ZenBook range at an online launch event. They feature a dual display with a four-sided frameless NanoEdge display.
The ZenBook Pro Duo comes with a 15.6-inch OLED 4K UHD NanoEdge touch-enabled display. It has VESA DisplayHDR 500 True Black certification
The secondary display is a 14.1-inch ScreenPad Plus display with a 4K resolution of 3840 x 1100 pixels.
The laptop comes with up to the 10th Gen Intel Core i9 processor backed by NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3070 graphics and 32 GB of DDR4 RAM.
It has 1TB M.2 NVME PCIe 3.0 x4 SSD storage. The device supports dual-band WiFi 6 and Bluetooth 5.0 in terms of connectivity. It is equipped with a 92 Wh lithium-polymer battery.
The laptop runs on Windows 10 Home.
The Zenbook Duo 14 comes with a 14-inch LED-backlit Full HD (1920 x 1080) display with a 93 per cent screen-to-body ratio. The secondary display is a 12.65-inch ScreenPad Plus display with a 1920 x 515p resolution.
It features up to the 11th Gen Intel Core i7 processor with Intel Iris Xe graphics. It also comes with the option of an NVIDIA®GeForce MX450 GPU with 2GB GDDR6 memory.
It runs on Windows 10 Home.
It has up to 16 GB 4266 MHz LPDDR4X memory onboard and up to 1TB M.2 NVME PCIe 3.0 x4 SSD storage.
It supports WiFi 6 and Bluetooth 5.0 for connectivity. The device is equipped with a 70 Wh lithium-polymer battery with up to 17-hours of battery life as per the brand.
The ZenBook Duo 14 (UX482) is priced at ₹99,990. It will be available from April 14. The ZenBook Pro Duo 15 OLED (UX582) priced at ₹2,39,990 will be available from Mid-May 2021.
The laptops will be available on Amazon, Flipkart, AES (Asus Exclusive stores) and with Offline channel partners along with Reliance Digital, Croma and Vijay Sales.
