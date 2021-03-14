Asus Republic of Gamers announces ROG Phone 5 series in India

Republic of Gamers (ROG), a sub-brand of Asus has announced the launch of its ROG Phone 5 series in India.

The brand has launched the ROG Phone 5, ROG Phone 5 Pro and ROG Phone 5 Ultimate as part of its ROG Phone 5 smartphone series.

The smartphones in the series come with a 6.78 inch FHD+ display with a resolution of 2448x1080 pixels. The devices have a 144Hz/1ms AMOLED HDR10+ certified display with a 300Hz touch sampling rate.

The series is powered by the flagship Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 5G mobile platform with 5nm 64-bit Octa-core processor. It has the Qualcomm Adreno 660 GPU.

The smartphones will run on Android 11 with ROG UI. The devices are equipped with a 6000 mAh battery with MMT technology. The phones come with a 30-watt ROG HyperCharge adapter.

As for audio, the phones have dual 7-magnet linear 12x16mm front-facing speakers with GameFX & Dirac HD sound. The devices have a 3.5mm headphone jack powered by ESS Sabre DAC & headphone amp with support for Hi-Res audio playback.

As for the camera, it has a 64MP Sony IMX686 main sensor along with a 13MP wide and a 5MP macro at the rear. The phones have a 24MP camera on the front. The phones support 8k and 4k video recording as well.

The ROG Phone 5 series comes with a range of gaming-focused features. The devices have an upgraded ultrasonic AirTrigger 5 system, and Motion Control gesture inputs; with up to 10 Motion Control gesture inputs. It also comes with the optional Aero Active Cooler 5 and ROG Kunai Gamepad.

Price and availability

The ROG Phone 5 will be available on Flipkart on April 15 at 12.00 p.m.

The 8GB RAM+128 GB and 12GB RAM+256 GB storage variants of the ROG Phone 5 are priced at ₹49,999 and ₹57,999, respectively. Both variants will be available in Phantom Black and Storm White colour options.

The ROG Phone 5 Pro will come in Phantom Black colour. It will be available in a 16GB RAM + 512GB storage variant at ₹69,999. The ROG Phone 5 Ultimate will come in matte Storm White colour. The 18GB RAM+512GB storage variant of the phone is priced at ₹79,999