ASUS ROG Phone 3 12GB/256 GB variant to go on sale on August 21

ASUS today announced that the 12GB/ 256GB storage variant of its Asus ROG Phone 3 will go on sale from August 21.
The new ROG phone variant with 12GB RAM and 256 GB storage will go on sale exclusively on Flipkart on August 21 from 12 pm.
The ROG Phone 3 comes with a 6.59-inch AMOLED display with a 19.5:9 ratio and a 144 refresh rate. The front panel is protected by a 2.5 D Corning Gorilla 6 Glass.
The smartphone is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 Plus 5G mobile platform.
The phone has a quad-camera set-up with a 64MP IMX686 F1.8 Sony camera sensor, a 16MP Quad-Bayer performance sensor, an ultrawide 13MP camera and a 5MP macro camera. It supports 4K HDR recording up to 60fps, and a Pro Video mode that lets one record up to 8K.
It comes with a 6000 mAh battery.
The 8GB RAM +128 GB variant was on sale on the online retail platform last week. It is priced at ₹49,999. The 12+256 GB variant is listed for ₹57,999 on Flipkart.
