Asus to open 200 exclusive stores by 2020

PTI Coimbatore | Updated on December 12, 2019 Published on December 12, 2019

As part of its expansion plans, technology giant Asus will have 200-plus exclusive stores in India by 2020, a senior official said on Thursday.

As of now Asus has 71 exclusive stores across India and will have 100 stores by the end of the year, Asus India distribution and commercial manager Piyush Seth told reporters on the sidelines of opening of a new store here, the 72nd in India.

The company will open more than 25 exclusive stores in South India, which contribute 30 per cent to the revenue, he said.

The company was growing year on year 38 to 40 per cent, he said adding the expansion was mainly to sustain the 40 per cent growth and become the market leader, with 11.8 per cent market share reported in the third quarter.

